NFL teams uses 2 former Tigers to show off new threads

Former Clemson stars help the Cincinnati Bengals show off their new uniforms.

Clemson’s Tee Higgins and D.J. Reader, who both play for the Bengals, were selected as models to show off the NFL Franchise ‘s new uniforms on Monday. Higgins played wide receiver at Clemson from 2017-’19, while Reader played defensive tackle for the Tigers from 2012-’15.

Both Reader and Higgins are starting their second year with the Bengals. Higgins was a rookie last season, while Reader came from Houston last season after spending his first four years with the Texans.

Tee Higgins & DJ Reader show off the #Bengals new threads. pic.twitter.com/I0cKW7bDGG — #ClemsonNFL (@ClemsonPros) April 19, 2021

–picture courtesy of the Cincinnati Bengals