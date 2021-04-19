Rodgers is a guy who can do everything

Preparing for the NFL Draft is perhaps the most stressful time in a football player’s career. No sport waits as long between the end of the football season, to the draft. For some, the wait is almost five months.

There is a lot of pressure on these young men as they workout daily and bounce around from interview to interview. There is also the scrutiny that comes along with it. NFL Draft analysts are constantly critiquing the players with their mock drafts while listing strengths and weaknesses.

No professional draft is securitized more than the NFL Draft.

However, Clemson’s Amari Rodgers does not concern himself with things he cannot control. Sound familiar?

For Rodgers, the scrutiny is not the hardest part.

“The hardest part is just waiting. Just waiting to see where you are going to end up,” the wide receiver said. “But really, it is just based off the person. Some people may pay attention to it and use it as motivation. Some people may see it and just ignore it. But everybody is different.”

Rodgers says he has spoken to most every team in the draft process and everyone has discussed his role as a hybrid wide receiver/running back. The All-ACC wide receiver played the running back position in high school, and even worked out a little at running back at Clemson’s Pro Day on March 11.

“Everybody is seeing me in that role, as somebody that is a Swiss Army Knife,” he said. “Somebody that can do everything, even on special teams. Everybody is seeing me as a slot receiver, as an outside receiver and then motion me in the backfield to create that mismatch against the linebacker.

“That is what the game is about, creating mismatches. That is how they see me in my game, so I am excited for that.”

There is already one former Tiger who is playing the same role NFL teams are interviewing Rodgers for, Ray-Ray McCloud.

The Pittsburgh Steelers used McCloud in almost every aspect last season. He played in the field. He played the slot position, and he played the hybrid position. He also returned punts and kickoffs for the Steelers.

“He has been really successful at doing it. So, I know if he can do it, Amari can do it for sure, especially on the special teams aspect,” Rodgers said.

