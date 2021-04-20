Clemson Hall of Famer takes shot at 4 Letter Network

Clemson Hall of Fame player was not happy with the way ESPN has depicted former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence in the last week.

On his Twitter account Tuesday morning, former Clemson star Sharone Wright, who was the No. 6 overall pick in the 1994 NBA Draft, expressed his displeasure to ESPN for the way some its analyst have come after Lawrence since he said in a Sports Illustrated article last week he does not have a chip on his shoulder.

“You can’t find a chink in the character of Trevor Lawrence so you fabricate anything,” Wright wrote. “I understand ESPN. You guys will do anything for ratings. Stop it. It’s disgusting! Great young man. Good luck trying to bring this kid down because your ratings suck!”

Lawrence is expected to be the first player taken in the 2021 NFL Draft on April 29 in Cleveland. The Jacksonville Jaguars own the first pick in this year’s draft.

