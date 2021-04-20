Now Watson has to deal with the NFL

Now Watson has to deal with the NFL

Football

Now Watson has to deal with the NFL

By April 20, 2021 4:26 pm

By |

On Monday, Deshaun Watson’s attorney filed a statement saying they can prove his client did nothing wrong and that the 22 sexual misconduct allegations against the former Clemson quarterback are “an avalanche of false accusations.”

Despite this news, it is being reported two of the women have agreed to meet with an NFL investigator. Houston reporter Mark Berman also reports additional women involved in the lawsuits have agreed to meet with the Houston Police Department.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

3hr

Clemson’s Valerie Cagle was named the NFCA Pitcher of the Week on Tuesday. Cagle is now the only player in the nation this season to be named both NFCA Player and Pitcher of the Week, having been tabbed (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home