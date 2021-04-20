Now Watson has to deal with the NFL

On Monday, Deshaun Watson’s attorney filed a statement saying they can prove his client did nothing wrong and that the 22 sexual misconduct allegations against the former Clemson quarterback are “an avalanche of false accusations.”

Despite this news, it is being reported two of the women have agreed to meet with an NFL investigator. Houston reporter Mark Berman also reports additional women involved in the lawsuits have agreed to meet with the Houston Police Department.

According to a source at least 2 of the women who’ve filed civil lawsuits against Deshaun Watson have agreed to meet with NFL investigator Lisa Friel via Zoom & additional women involved in the lawsuits agreed to meet w/ HPD. Attorney Tony Buzbee confirmed without further comment — Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) April 19, 2021