Pro Football Hall of Famer thanks Lawrence for gift

One of the NFL’s greatest players reached out to former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence on Twitter Tuesday to personally thank him for the gift he gave the city of Jacksonville.

Brian Dawkins, who was an All-American safety at Clemson before going on to star in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles, thanked Lawrence and his young wife Marissa for the $20,000 they decided to share with charities in Jacksonville, Fla.

Dawkins, Clemson’s only member in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, was born and raised in Jacksonville. He came to Clemson in 1992 as a true freshman, joining his high school teammate, and longtime friend, Patrick Sapp. They played together at Clemson from 1992-’95.

Trevor, thank you to and Marissa for your generous hearts, in blessing my hometown of Jacksonville with your heart filled gift! Enjoy the ride bro, you’ve earned it!! 😎 #FightTigersFight #Duval https://t.co/vZqcVgMeEQ — Brian Dawkins (@BrianDawkins) April 20, 2021

