NFL Draft analyst compares Lawrence to one of the GOATs

By April 21, 2021 1:07 am

On the NFL Network’s Move The Sticks, NFL Draft analyst Charles Davis compared former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence to Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and to one of the greatest of all time, Hall of Famer Joe Montana.

In the 1980s and early 1990s, Montana led the San Francisco 49ers to four Super Bowl Championships, while becoming one of the greatest clutch quarterbacks of all time.

Davis compared Lawrence’s touchdown pass in the back of the end zone against The Citadel to Montana’s game-winning touchdown to John Taylor in Super Bowl XXIII.

“Look at that throw right there by Lawrence,” Davis said. “Zipping it in there. Does everybody remember this throw in the Super Bowl?

“Look, the hair crept out from the back of the helmet of Joe Montana a little bit. It creeps a lot farther for Trevor Lawrence. He is a little more Ronnie ‘Sunshine” Bass (with his hair), but he plays more like Montana. Quick feet, processes and a great thrower.”

