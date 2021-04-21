Plaintiffs' attorney responds to Watson's legal filing

This past Monday was the most significant declaration from the defense side of the Deshaun Watson legal soap opera, with Rusty Hardin filing a seven page response to the allegations of the 22 plaintiffs suing the Houston Texans’ quarterback.

This was followed up by a statement from Hardin in which he emphatically asserted that all 22 plaintiffs are lying when they accuse Watson of varying degrees of sexual misconduct.

For his part, plaintiffs’ attorney, Tony Buzbee, replied with a statement of his own, reiterating Watson’s actions with these women were not consensual and that he (and by extension, Hardin) are not telling the truth.

Read the whole story below.

The questionable areas of Rusty Hardin's defense of Deshaun Watson, according to Sean Pendergast. https://t.co/AEcxuqIHoT — Houston Press (@HoustonPress) April 21, 2021