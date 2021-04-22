After being called liars, Watson's accusers plan to attend court

Football

By April 22, 2021 7:56 am

The cases against former Clemson, now Houston, quarterback Deshaun Watson return to court on Thursday for a status conference. Attorney Tony Buzbee says most of his clients will personally appear for the hearing.

According to Mark Berman of FOX 26 in Houston, Buzbee said that 12 of the 22 plaintiffs have “insisted on being present” for the hearing “because they were called liars by Watson’s attorney,” Rusty Hardin.

