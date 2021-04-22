Clemson Hall of Famer wins first NBA game as a head coach

Basketball

April 22, 2021

A Clemson Hall of Fame player won his first game as a coach in the NBA Wednesday night.

Greg Buckner, who played for Clemson from 1994-’98 and was an All-ACC basketball player, earned his first win as a head coach in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 121-105 victory over the Chicago Bulls.

Buckner picked up his first career head-coaching win filling in for coach J.B. Bickerstaff, who was unable to coach due to personal reasons.

“I got the game ball,” Buckner said in an article from he Akron Beacon Journal. “I got an ice bath and everything else. I got a new set of clothes. … I felt like I went to the lake and jumped in in the winter. They dumped me with nothing but ice-cold water that I think they use for their foot baths. So my clothes are ruined.”

