Clemson softball hosts NC State this weekend

Clemson Softball hosts it regular-season home series finale this weekend, as the Tigers play host to NC State at McWhorter Stadium beginning with Game 1 Friday at 5 p.m.

On Thursday, Clemson Athletics announced schedule changes to this weekend’s series due to possible inclement weather in the Clemson area on Saturday.

The Tigers enter this weekend’s series riding a 13-game win streak. They are coming off a 6-0 victory over rival South Carolina on Wednesday.

SERIES SETUP

Who: Clemson (33-4, 22-4 ACC) vs. NC State (24-13, 14-11 ACC)

NFCA/ESPN Ranking: CU – 16/16; NCST – NR/RV (1)

When: Friday (5 p.m. DH), Sunday (5 p.m.), Sunday (noon)

Where: Clemson, S.C. (McWhorter Stadium)

Watch: ACCNX

Announcers:

Friday: William Qualkinbush (pbp) & Scott Whitlock (color)

Saturday: Fred Cunningham (pbp) & Scott Whitlock (color)

Sunday: Fred Cunningham (pbp) & Scott Whitlock (color)

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

Clemson enters the weekend having won its last 13 games, 12 of which have been at McWhorter Stadium.

Clemson leads the ACC in overall winning percentage (.892), good for fifth in the nation.

This season, the Tigers are averaging 5.68 runs per game, while boasting a team ERA of 1.33, which is currently good for fifth in the nation.

ACC STANDINGS

The Tigers are currently in second place in the ACC standings with a league record of 22-4 (.846) but hold the best overall record among all ACC teams at 33-4 (.892).

Clemson is second in the standings only to Florida State, the 2018 NCAA champions, which travel to Louisville this weekend.

THE NATIONALLY-RANKED TIGERS

Clemson enters this weekend’s home series finale ranked No. 16 in both the USA Today/NFCA coaches poll and ESPN/USA Softball poll, its highest ranking to date.

As a program, Clemson debuted at No. 25 in the USA Today/NFCA coaches poll on March 9, 2021.

Clemson received its first top-25 ranking on March 1, 2021 at No. 25, according to D1Softball.com.

FIVE IS THE MAGIC NUMBER

Clemson is 40-0 all-time, and 23-0 in 2021, when scoring five runs or more.

SWUNG ON AND THERE IT GOES!

Clemson is 26-0 this season when hitting at least one home run.

The Tigers are 42-2 all-time when homering at least once.

Clemson has recorded multi-home-run efforts in 15 out of its 37, including four of the last six, games played so far this season.

VALERIE CAGLE, THE NATION’S BEST TWO-WAY PLAYER?

Clemson second-year freshman ace Valerie Cagle has established herself as one of the best two-way players in the nation.

As Clemson’s ace and three-hole hitter, Cagle leads the Tigers in batting average (.388), slugging (.741), on-base percentage (.458), home runs (10), doubles (9), walks (15), ERA (0.85), wins (21), saves (4), innings pitched (148.1), batters struck out (175), appearances (28) and games started (22) this season.

According to Softball America, Cagle was tabbed the No. 7 pitcher in the country during the month of March. Of the top-10 pitchers ranked, Cagle is only player that consistently hits, nonetheless one of the best hitters in their respective conference and perhaps the nation.

The second-year freshman is also riding a 13-game hit streak, dating back to March 27 when the Tigers snapped No. 11 Duke’s then 20-game win streak. Cagle’s hit streak mirrors Clemson’s current 13-game winning streak.

Cagle has six games this year in which she has hit at least one home run and got the win as Clemson’s pitcher. That includes consecutive shutout wins over Boston College (April 18) and at South Carolina (April 21). Her victory over Boston College on April 18 was a no-hitter, the first seven-inning no-hitter in program history.

CAGLE SWEEPS NFCA, ACC PITCHER-OF-THE-WEEK HONORS

RHP/UTL Valerie Cagle was named both NFCA and ACC Pitcher of the Week on April 20.

Cagle is the only player in the nation this season to garner both NFCA Player (March 23) and Pitcher-of-the-Week honors this season.

She is also the only player to earn ACC Player (March 24) and Pitcher-of-the-Week honors (April 7 & 20).

—courtesy Clemson Athletic Communications