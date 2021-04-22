Softball doubleheader is moved

Due to forecasted inclement weather, Saturday’s originally-scheduled doubleheader between No. 16 Clemson vs. NC State at McWhorter Stadium has been moved to Friday.

The first game of Friday’s doubleheader is still scheduled to commence at 5 p.m., while game No. 2 is officially listed for 7 p.m.

Saturday’s single game is now scheduled for 5 p.m., while Sunday’s contest is still slated for noon.

All four games this weekend will still stream on ACCNX.

Tickets for Saturday’s originally-scheduled doubleheader against the Wolfpack are still valid for Saturday’s single game. Fans who received tickets for Friday’s originally-scheduled single game are valid for both contests on Friday.

