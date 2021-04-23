Clemson overtakes Wolfpack in 7th inning thriller

With a tie ballgame well into the seventh and a 15-game win streak on the line, the Tigers pulled off their second victory of the day with a score of 4-3 thanks to Marissa Guimbarda’s RBI-double in the bottom of the seventh.

“It’s special to win games and when you’re on a win streak, it’s great obviously,” head coach John Rittman said. “I told our team, good teams find ways to win games and we keep finding different ways to win whether it’s pitching, hitting, home runs, or manufacturing runs; we score runs in a bunch of different ways, but with [Valerie] Cagle, Millie [Thompson], and Regan [Spencer], they pitched extremely well and kept us in games long enough for us to find a way to win.”

Clemson improves to 35-4 overall and 24-4 in conference play with today’s win. Regan Spencer earns the win in the circle for her sixth win of the season. The righty finished off the night only allowing one hit with two strikeouts in her 1.2 innings of work.

Valerie Cagle got the Tigers on the board first once again with a solo homer to left field, her second of the day, to put the Tigers up 1-0 after one.

Clemson stayed hot at the plate into the second, tacking on another two runs thanks to a two-run bomb to left center field by freshman McKenzie Clark.

NC State came up with their answer in the top of the fourth with a two-run homer to left field from Randi Farricker and outfielder Brigette Nordberg’s RBI-double to tie it up 3-3.

Guimbarda secured the win for the Tigers in the seventh with a clutch double to bring in Valerie Cagle for the winning run.

The Tigers return to action Saturday, April 24, for game three of the NC State series. First pitch is scheduled for 5pm at McWhorter Stadium in Clemson.