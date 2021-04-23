College Football Playoff could be getting a facelift

There has been a lot of discussion the last couple of seasons about expanding the College Football Playoff, especially considering the way Alabama and Clemson have dominated the era.

Since the playoff era began in 2014, Clemson and Alabama have been to the playoff six times, with Alabama winning three national championships and Clemson two. The Crimson Tide has also played for the title two other times, as well have the Tigers.

Are the Tigers’ and Tide’s dominance in the CFP era coming to an end? Maybe not, but the CFP seems to want to give more teams an opportunity to end it.

According to ESPN’s Heather Dinich, discussions got really serious this past week when the CFP management committee met virtually.

Dinich, who covers the CFP for ESPN, wrote the committee considered expansion models ranging from six to 16 teams. She also reported there will be no new formats in 2021 or 2022, but the CFP will look more into expansion later this summer.

If the full management committee agrees on a model, they will present it to the 11 presidents and chancellors.

You can read more in Dinich’s story below.

Full story: CFP committee considered up to 16-team playoff https://t.co/nq6GkzEUL6 — Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) April 23, 2021

