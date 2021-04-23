Hopkins going back to what helped him blossom

This past week, NFL owners approved a rule proposal that expands which positions are eligible to wear which numbers.

Now jerseys with numbers in the single digits can be worn by defensive backs, linebackers, running backs, fullbacks, tight ends, H-backs and wide receivers. Defensive backs and linebackers could wear any number from 1 to 49, while running backs, fullbacks, tight ends, H-backs and wide receivers can all wear 1 to 49 and 80 to 89.

Quarterbacks, punters and kickers will still be required to wear numbers 1 to 19, linemen will still wear 50 to 79, and defensive linemen and linebackers could also wear 90 to 99.

Former Clemson wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, a.k.a. Nuk, has wasted no time on what number he wants to wear. The now Arizona Cardinal hinted on social media he would like to go back to wearing No. 6.

“Bring back the 6 like @kingjames in Miami,” Hopkins wrote, noting that LeBron James wore No. 6 when he played for the Miami Heat.

Hopkins, of course, wore the No. 6 when he was at Clemson. A number that worked well for him as he caught what is still a Clemson record 18 touchdowns in 2012. He also finished his career with a record 27 career touchdown receptions.

