NFC coordinator is not buying the Lawrence hype

An NFC Coordinator, who was speaking on anonymity, recently told the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero that former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is a really good quarterback.

However, “I don’t know if he’s a generational talent like people are saying,” he said.

An AFC quarterbacks coach, who will likely be coaching against Lawrence at some point, says last year’s top pick in the NFL Draft, Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow, is a better pro prospect than Lawrence.

Lawrence is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars when the 2021 NFL Draft begins next Thursday night in Cleveland.

“If you didn’t take him and you’re Jacksonville, and it turned out that he was a perennial Pro Bowler, then you’ll never live it down,” the AFC coach said. “They have to take him. I think the intangibles are there.

“He can throw the ball. But he does not have unique, rare playmaking ability. If I’m comparing last year to this year, Joe Burrow is picked over Trevor Lawrence 100 times out of 100.”

However, one college scouting director told Pelissero people are just trying to poke holes in Lawrence’s game because there is really not much to complain about. He thinks a lot of it comes from the Tigers’ last two losses in the College Football Playoff when Burrow and LSU beat Lawrence and Clemson for the national championship in January of 2020 and then last year’s performance against Ohio State in the Sugar Bowl.

But he mentions how people are forgetting how well Lawrence played in leading Clemson a national championship in 2018, when he was a freshman. And then how he willed the Tigers back with a gutsy effort in the Fiesta Bowl that got them to the 2020 National Championship Game against LSU.

“There’s just over-scouting that goes on in our league — like a guy’s got to have holes or something,” the college scouting director told Pelissero. “I go back to when [Lawrence] was a freshman — if he could enter the draft [then], he would’ve been the first pick to me after his freshman year.

“What is giving people pause are probably the two (College Football Playoff) games he lost, the one to Burrow (and LSU, in the title game) and the one to (Justin) Fields (and Ohio State, in a semifinal game) where he wasn’t at his best, to be straight about it. But he’s so good and talented and athletic. C’mon. That guy can win you Super Bowls.”

