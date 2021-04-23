TCI confirms Lawrence signs another major deal

TCI confirms Lawrence signs another major deal

Football

TCI confirms Lawrence signs another major deal

By April 23, 2021 8:54 am

By |

We are six days from the NFL Draft and former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is already making a lot of money.

Last week, The Clemson Insider was able to confirm Lawrence inked an endorsement deal with Adidas. On Friday, we confirmed he signed a deal with Gatorade.

He is reportedly going to make $2 million dollars on the Gatorade deal.

Lawrence is presumed to be the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, which begins next Thursday in Cleveland.

Make sure you dress to impress and wear the latest Clemson gear.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!

 

, , , , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

16hr

Following months of discussion with student-athletes, their representatives, families, supporters and others, Clemson University and the Department of Athletics announced Thursday it will continue (…)

18hr

Due to forecasted inclement weather, Saturday’s originally-scheduled doubleheader between No. 16 Clemson vs. NC State at McWhorter Stadium has been moved to Friday. The first game of Friday’s doubleheader is (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home