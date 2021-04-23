TCI confirms Lawrence signs another major deal

By Will Vandervort | April 23, 2021 8:54 am

We are six days from the NFL Draft and former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is already making a lot of money.

Last week, The Clemson Insider was able to confirm Lawrence inked an endorsement deal with Adidas. On Friday, we confirmed he signed a deal with Gatorade.

He is reportedly going to make $2 million dollars on the Gatorade deal.

Lawrence is presumed to be the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, which begins next Thursday in Cleveland.

