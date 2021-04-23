Tigers, Cagle dominate Wolfpack in Game 1

Following its victory on Wednesday over rival the South Carolina Gamecocks, Clemson Softball kept the momentum alive earning its 14th straight win.

The Tigers downed NC State, 9-3, in the first game of Friday’s doubleheader at McWhorter Stadium.

The Tigers solidified the win thanks to a four-run inning in the third, two of which came from first-baseman Kyah Keller’s two-run triple.

With the win, Clemson improved to 33-5 overall and 23-4 in ACC play. Pitching a complete game, ace Valerie Cagle earned the win in the circle with 10 strikeouts. It was her 22nd win of the season.

Valerie Cagle and Marissa Guimbarda got the scoring started for the Tigers in their first inning with back-to-back home runs to right field.

Following a few fielding errors by the Tigers in the third, the Wolfpack scored one run on a throwing error, cutting the deficit to 2-1.

But Clemson continued to battle hard at the plate. The Tigers tacked on a total of four more runs thanks to a Wolfpack error at second base and a clutch two-run triple by Kyah Keller to stretch Clemson’s lead to 6-1.

The Wolfpack brought in another run in the fourth, but the Tigers answered once again this time with a two-run homer to left center field from freshman McKenzie Clark.

Clemson continued to tack on the insurance runs with another RBI in the fifth. NC State’s April Visser rounded out the scoring in Game 1, hitting a solo homer to left center field. But it proved to not be enough to overtake the Tigers.

Clemson took the field once again for the second game of Friday’s doubleheader against the NC State.