Saturday’s Clemson softball game moved to Sunday

Due to inclement weather, Clemson Softball’s game against NC State at McWhorter Stadium has been postponed.

The Tigers will now host NC State in a doubleheader on Sunday with game No. 1 commencing at noon, while Sunday’s second game is officially listed for 2 p.m.

Tickets for the originally scheduled game on Sunday are valid for the first game of the doubleheader (noon) on Sunday. Tickets for the originally scheduled game on Saturday are valid for the second game of Sunday’s doubleheader (2 p.m. or approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one).

Both games on Sunday are scheduled to stream on ACCNX.

–courtesy of Clemson Athletics Communications

Make sure you dress to impress and wear the latest Clemson gear.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!