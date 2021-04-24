Saturday’s play at ACC Golf Championship rained out

ATLANTA — Saturday’s play at the NCAA Men’s Golf Championship at the Capital City Crabapple Course has been rained out. The 12 teams will return to the course on Sunday morning at 7:30 a.m.

Clemson players will tee off the first hole between 8:30 a.m. and 9:18 a.m.

All 12 teams had at least one player complete holes when play was halted. Clemson’s Zack Gordon had completed two holes and was one-under par. Some players on other teams had completed as many as seven holes.

Given the conditions, the league has decided to restart the third round, so none of the scores recorded on Saturday morning will count.

The 12 teams will play the third round on Sunday morning. Then the top four teams will play the semifinals of the match play Sunday afternoon. One match will begin off the first tee and the other will begin off the 10th tee. The championship match will be held Monday as scheduled. The weather forecast for Sunday and Monday in the Atlanta area is clear.

Clemson enters the third round at nine-under-par and in third place. The Tigers are 12 shots behind leader North Carolina and 11 shots ahead of fifth-place Wake Forest.

Clemson has not played in a match play tournament this year, but has won its last two match play events. Clemson was co-champion of the Jack Nicklaus Match Play in Dublin, Ohio in the fall of 2018 and won the same event in the fall of 2019.

Overall, Larry Penley coached Clemson teams are 19-11-1 in match play competition over his 38-year career.

—courtesy of Clemson Athletics Communications