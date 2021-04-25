Brewer's home run allows Tigers to sweep Wake Forest

Dylan Brewer hit a solo home run with two outs in the bottom of the sixth inning, which turned out to be the game-winning run in Clemson’s 3-2 victory over Wake Forest Sunday in the second game of a doubleheader at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson.

Brewer’s home run on Wake starter William Fleming allowed the Tigers to sweep the Demon Deacons this weekend. Clemson beat the Deacs 6-4 in the first game of the doubleheader Sunday thanks to a walk-off two-run home run from Davis Sharpe.

The two wins over Wake, coupled with Friday’s victory, allowed Clemson to complete its first sweep since sweeping Boston College in three games on March 26-27. That series was also concluded with a doubleheader.

The second win also marked head coach Monte Lee’s 200th win at Clemson.

Wake Forest (13-20, 6-16 ACC) took a 1-0 lead in the second when it started the inning with back-to-back hits before Brendan Tinsman scored Chris Lanzilli with a sacrifice to left field. Lanzilli singled to left to start the inning and then Shane Muntz followed with a hit to the same spot. Lanzilli moved to third on a fielding error.

Lanzilli then took a first-pitch offering from Clemson starter Mat Clark, with one out in the top of the fourth, down the left field to put the Demon Deacons up 2-0.

The Tigers (18-18, 12-12 ACC) cut the Demon Deacons’ lead in half in the bottom of the fifth inning when Hall hit into a fielder’s choice to Wake’s Brock Wilken at third base with one out and runners on first and second. However, while trying to turn the double play, Wilken made an arrant throw to first, which allowed Bryce Teodosio to come all the way home from first base.

Clemson then took the lead in the bottom frame of the sixth. After Sharpe drove in James Parker with a one-out sacrifice fly to right field, Brewer followed with his solo shot to right field for his ninth home run of the season.

Tiger reliever Nick Hoffmann (4-0) earned the win by pitching the final 3 1/3 innings without allowing a run. Fleming (2-5) suffered the loss, as he yielded four hits, three runs (two earned) and one walk with six strikeouts in six innings of work.

The Tigers will be off until Friday when they host No. 7 Louisville at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in a three-game series. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.

