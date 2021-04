Clemson didn’t waste any time taking the lead in the first game of Sunday’s doubleheader against Wake Forest.

With one out in the first Kier Meredith beat out a ground ball to second. Caden Grice then crushed a home run to center field. Davis Sharpe walked and advanced to third on a wild pitch and throwing error. He then came home to score on another wild pitch.

After one inning, the Tigers lead 3-0 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.