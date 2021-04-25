NFL breaks its silence on Watson situation

The NFL has been pretty much silent on the Deshaun Watson sexual misconduct lawsuits, which first began over a month ago in Houston. However, on Saturday, NFL Executive V.P. of Football Operations, Troy Vincent, broke the silence.

While appearing as a guest on FOX Sports Radio, Vincent said he is praying for the Houston Texans quarterback, his family, the 22 women involved, their families and the entire situation as a whole.

“This not good for anybody, forget the sport,” he said about the former Clemson quarterback’s case. “But I think we’ve learned that every situation is different. They’re delicate. You make sure that folks, whether it’s the accuser, the victim, whoever it may be, that there’s a due process in place.”

Vincent was on the radio show and spoke to LaVar Arrington, Plaxico Burress, and T.J. Houshmandzadeh. He said the league is not rushing into any decisions as it pertains to Watson right now. They want to make sure they do everything fair for everyone involved.

“I think we’ve learned that over time, not that we’ve rushed in the past, but I think we’ve learned from the different cases that we’ve seen with this particular subject matter, let the due process take care of itself,” Vincent said. “Then that’s up to Lisa (Friel) and her team to now make the proper recommendations to what direction the Commissioner (Roger Goodell) and the Commissioner’s office should take.”

