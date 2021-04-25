Swinney had ‘real opportunities’ to leave Clemson for the NFL

Only Alabama head coach Nick Saban has had more success than Dabo Swinney in the last 12 years in college football.

Since becoming the head coach at Clemson in 2008, the Tigers have won 140 games, lost just 33, won seven ACC Championships and two national championships.

Some might ask, “What else is there for Swinney to prove in college football?” Will there be a day when he decides to take the leap and try to be a head coach in the NFL?

Prior to Jacksonville and Houston filling their head coaching vacancies, rumors circulated that Swinney was a candidate at both places. Swinney shot down those rumors at that time and did so again last week when he was on the Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin Show on ESPN Radio.

But the question was asked, “How close was he to exploring the opportunity to making the leap and becoming a head coach in the NFL?”

“I have said many times over the years, ‘You never say never to anything.’ But I love what I do, and I love where I am,” Swinney said. “I did not have any conversations with either of those teams.”

However, Swinney did admit he has had opportunities in the past with other NFL teams, but he turned down those opportunities to stay at Clemson.

“I have had opportunities with other teams over the past few years, real opportunities,” he said. “But it has not been the right thing for me. I just go by what the good Lord calls me to do. If that is something that comes down the road, you cross that bridge when it comes.

“I love where I am. I love what I do. I love being in Clemson. I love my community here. I love these players. I have been here a long time. I am getting ready to start my nineteenth season here at Clemson, my thirteenth as the head coach. Man, it has been an awesome, awesome journey.”

Again, Swinney says he will keep an open mind if he is asked in the future to explore opportunities in the NFL.

“Who knows what is going to come down the road. I think you always have to process those things in real time,” he said. “But I just try to be great where my feet are, day in and day out. Really, that has been my only focus.”

