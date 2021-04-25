Tigers complete sweep of NC State

Clemson softball completed a four-game sweep of NC State Sunday at McWhorter Stadium in Clemson with a 4-3 win in the second-game of a doubleheader.

The Tigers also won the first game of the doubleheader, 4-3, on Sunday.

Clemson has now won 17 straight games for the second time this season and also tied the Clemson Athletic Department’s record for the longest win streak for a women’s sport.

The Tigers improved to 37-4 overall and 26-4 in the ACC. NC State fell to 14-15 in the ACC and 24-17 overall.

“I’m very impressed with our fight and determination, we played with a lot of heart and we have an outstanding bench that always gets up at the right times,” Clemson head coach John Rittman said after the game. “We just find ways to win and I told our team that good teams find ways to win games.”

Millie Thompson (7-1) earned the win with six-plus innings of work, as she allowed three hits, three runs (two earned), walked two, hit two batters and struck out eight. Valerie Cagle entered in the top of the seventh and earned her fifth save of the year, as she gave up two hits and no runs.

“Millie is such a competitor and just battles. They are a really good hitting team and really Millie shut them down,” Rittman said. “And then Valerie came in with a big save.”

NC State struck first in the opening frame with a one-run single with two outs by Tatyana Forbes that scored Sam Russ, giving her team an early 1-0 lead. The run was unearned because Russ was hit by a pitch and advanced to second on a throwing error by the catcher.

Clemson responded in the bottom of the third with an unearned run of its own as Marissa Guimbarda reached first on a fielding error by the first baseman, which allowed Ansley Gilstrap to score and tie the game 1-1.

The Wolfpack moved ahead again on another one-run single to center by Brigette Nordberg that scored April Visser to give them a 2-1 lead in the top of the fifth.

The Tigers surged ahead in the bottom of the fifth with three runs off of four hits to claim a 4-2 lead. Gilstrap and Cagle got the ball rolling with back-to-back one-out singles to put runners on first and second. Then Guimbarda delivered with a double to right center that scored Gilstrap and tied the game 2-2.

With two outs Cammy Pereira singled down the right field line to score both runners and give Clemson its first lead at 4-2.

The Wolfpack added a run in the bottom of the seventh to cut the score to 4-3 but Ansley Gilstrap turned a double play at short to end the game.

Clemson has a week-long break for exams before traveling to Syracuse to face the Orange in a four-game series starting on May 7th at 4 p.m.

