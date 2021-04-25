Tigers rally in final frame to keep the streak alive

The Clemson softball team knocked off NC State 4-3 in the bottom of the seventh thanks to a walk-off single off the wall by Casey Bigham with the Tigers down to their final out that capped off a three-run final frame.

The Tigers improved to 36-4 overall and 25-4 in the ACC, while NC State dropped to 24-16 overall and 14-14 in the ACC. Clemson improved its win streak to 16 games.

Valerie Cagle earned the win for Clemson in a complete game as she allowed six hits, 3 runs, walked two and struck out 10 she improved to 22-3.

NC State scored three runs in the top of the sixth inning with two outs to take a 3-0 lead over the Tigers. The Wolfpack got two runners on with one out after a lead-off single by Angie Rizzi and a one-out walk of Logan Morris. Cagle got the second out on a ground out to shortstop by Rachel Farricker.

Tatyana Forbes delivered the first run of the inning with a fielder’s choice on a hard hit ground ball to third that scored Rizzi as she beat out the throw and gave NC State a 1-0 lead. Forbes stole second before April Visser delivered a two run single on a 1-2 count that gave the Wolfpack a 3-0 advantage.

In the bottom of the sixth, Marissa Guimbarda got one run back for the Tigers with a solo home run just inside the left field foul pole that cleared the stadium and cut the deficit to 3-1.

No. 16 Clemson got life in the bottom of the seventh with some help from Wolfpack pitching and loaded the bases with two outs. NC State elected to intentionally walk Cagle which scored Alia Logoleo to make it a 3-2 game with the bases still loaded.

Wolfpack starter Abby Trahan threw 14 straight balls with two outs forcing them to go with sophomore Sydney Nester. Nester entered with a 2-0 count on Guimbarda and walked her to score Mackenzie Clark and tie the game 3-3.

Bigham sealed the win for the Tigers on the following at bat with a single off the wall that scored Ansley Gilstrap to secure a 4-3 win.

The two teams will play Game 2 about 30 minutes following the completion of the first contest.