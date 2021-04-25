What They Are Saying: Teams might make mistake sleeping on Rodgers

What They Are Saying: Teams might make mistake sleeping on Rodgers

Just four days before the 2021 NFL Draft and many believe former Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers could be a Day 2 pick.

There has been a lot said about Rodgers over the last week, including if he would be one of the top sleeper picks in the draft.

Here is what is being said about the Clemson standout on Twitter.

