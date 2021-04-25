What They Are Saying: Teams might make mistake sleeping on Rodgers

Just four days before the 2021 NFL Draft and many believe former Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers could be a Day 2 pick.

There has been a lot said about Rodgers over the last week, including if he would be one of the top sleeper picks in the draft.

Here is what is being said about the Clemson standout on Twitter.

NFL teams better not be sleeping on these two Tigers #Clemson https://t.co/QtArQ4kHIX — TheClemsonInsider (@ClemsonInsider) April 23, 2021

Want to know why there’s character issues around Micah Parsons? Or how Najee grew up? Or why Amari Rodgers is so good? Or why a Seminole might have the most upside in the draft? Or a Huskie might be the most underrated? It’s all here for £3 or $4.31. THE draft accompaniment Buy⬇️ https://t.co/vLBjUBuIz7 — Three Yards Per Carry (@3YardsPerCarry) April 24, 2021

Amari Rodgers: Not an exciting prospect but a reliable one, if you throw it to him, he'll catch, on a screen he will run nicely, can block well, good size, very good overall, just doesn't have anything at top level

Will go: round 3

I'd pick him: round 3 pic.twitter.com/yn87UlnjAY — 𝑴𝒂𝒓𝒄𝒊𝒏🇵🇱 (🐦7-10) (🦖24-34) (🦆) (🌊🦅) (@Goldek16) April 24, 2021

12/ Amari Rodgers over 90.5: -115, 1.15 units I am middling an earlier position (u130.5), although I thought about going under 90.5 because I think Rodgers belongs more in Round 3 than Round 4.https://t.co/0bzszLVW5T — Matthew Freedman (@MattFtheOracle) April 24, 2021

Saturday was a surreal moment for Amari Rodgers #Clemson https://t.co/stuGDaJf4u — TheClemsonInsider (@ClemsonInsider) April 17, 2021

2021 NFL Draft Profiles: Why Clemson’s Amari Rodgers Makes Sense for the Jaguars https://t.co/FurYXS9FvQ — Jaguar Report (@JaguarReport) April 23, 2021

