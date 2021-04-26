Clemson sends warning to NFL teams

Clemson Football is sending NFL teams a warning… they might want to draft former Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers.

Rodgers is expected by most of the NFL Draft experts to be a Day 2 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, which begins Thursday at 7 p.m. in Cleveland.

See the message Clemson sent to NFL teams via Twitter below.

Dear [INSERT NFL TEAM HERE], Here's a taste of what you are getting with @arodgers_3 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TRYOfAXtmz — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 26, 2021

