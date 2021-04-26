How Rodgers climbed up the NFL Draft boards

There are many, including the NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah and ESPN’s Mel Kiper, Jr., who think former Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers will be a Day 2 pick in this week’s NFL Draft.

Rodgers climb up the draft boards began in Mobile, Ala., this past January when he played and showed out in the Reese’s Senior Bowl. His performances in practice and then in the Senior Bowl game, coupled with his All-ACC season at Clemson, has some draft experts believing Rodgers could be a second-round draft pick when it is all said and done.

Below is a look back at what Rodgers accomplished at the Senior Bowl.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks