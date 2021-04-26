Lawrence jumping on cryptocurrency bandwagon

April 26, 2021

Former Clemson standout as a new sponsorship.

Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is endorsing the Trade crypto and stocks business of Blockfolio. The presumably No. 1 overall pick in Thursday’s NFL Draft announced he will be partnering up with Blockfolio.

Lawrence made the announcement on social media Monday morning.

Blockfolio takes a user-first approach and is committed to providing the best products to help the advancement of the decentralized movement and ecosystem.

This is the third partnership Lawrence has officially announced. He recently signed with Adidas and Gatorade.

