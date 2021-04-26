Swinney explains real reason why Lawrence will be No. 1 overall pick

When asked who he might compare Trevor Lawrence to, Dabo Swinney says there is no one.

“I think he is a very unique guy,” the Clemson head coach said recently on ESPN’s Keyshawn, JWill and Zubin Show. “I think he is the first Trevor, to be honest with you, as far as just the quarterback play.”

Swinney continued by saying his former quarterback has the attributes of a lot of former and current quarterbacks in the NFL, but he can do so much more in different areas.

“He is just so unique in all that he can do, with his size, his speed and his arm talent,” Swinney said.

That is why Lawrence is expected to be the No. 1 overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars when the 2021 NFL Draft gets started on Thursday in Cleveland.

How different is Lawrence? Not many No. 1 overall picks chose to stay home and watch the draft with friends and families when they had the opportunity to be at the draft in person and walk across the stage and shake the hand of NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell.

But as Swinney describes him, that is one of the attributes that makes Lawrence different from most quarterbacks and why he believes he is built to handle the pressure that comes with being the No. 1 overall draft pick.

“He is the same guy every day. He really is. He came here with a great foundation,” Swinney said. “You know, all of these guys are always maturing. He is still in that process. For a guy walking in off the street, as a freshman, he was so well prepared it was a smooth transition from a mental standpoint, a physical standpoint, just incredibly gifted as a quarterback. You know, all that stuff that comes with becoming a starter as a freshman, he is just very grounded.

“He is strong in his faith. He has really kept his life simple. He has a persona about him, I guess, because he always looks like ‘Hollywood’ but he is not. He is just a very low-key guy. He really is. He committed as a junior in high school and boom, ended his recruiting process. He just married his middle school sweetheart two weeks ago. He just has a simplicity to him and an aura to his life that I think helps him in his situation.”

Don’t get Swinney wrong. He says Lawrence is as human as anyone else and he will have some struggles like anyone else might have. However, the Clemson coach believes the future NFL star is equipped to handle the good and the bad that comes his way.

“He has thick skin, which will serve him well. He gets it. He understands all that is coming and all of that stuff and that is a hard thing for anybody, I don’t care how prepared you are,” Swinney said. “But he is as equipped as you possibly can be to take this next step.

“I think he is going to be incredibly successful. He is a winner. He has always been a winner and I think that will be the case at the next level as well.”

