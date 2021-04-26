TCI confirms Clemson running back enters transfer portal

With so many talented running backs at Clemson, it was going to happen at some point.

The Clemson Insider confirmed Monday that reserve running back Chez Mellusi has entered his named into the transfer portal. The Naples, Fla., native played the last two years for the Tigers.

Mellusi played in 21 games the last two seasons for Clemson. He carried the ball 71 times for 427 yards and six touchdowns in his Clemson career. He also had a receiving touchdown.

Mellusi is the first scholarship player the Tigers have had enter the transfer portal since spring practices ended on April 3.

Last year, the rising junior ran the ball 24 times for 151 yards and three touchdowns. He also caught five touchdowns passes for 38 yards and a touchdown. He played in 10 games overall.

Adding the extra year the NCAA gave all fall student-athletes last fall due to the pandemic, Mellusi will have the option to play three more seasons of college football.

Clemson is still in good shape when it comes to running backs. Lyn-J Dixon and Kobe Pace came out of the spring as perhaps the No. 1 and No. 2 guys on the depth chart, while freshmen Phil Mafah and Will Shipley showed great promise in their first spring.

The Tigers also have junior Michel Dukes and graduate senior Darien Rencher providing depth at the running back position.