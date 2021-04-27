ACC head coach is copying Swinney

ACC head coach is copying Swinney

Football

ACC head coach is copying Swinney

By April 27, 2021 9:19 am

By |

A few years back, Dabo Swinney and his wife, Kathleen, moved into their dream home that is less than a mile from Clemson’s campus. But there is another reason that makes it the perfect home for the Swinneys.

It is close enough to Clemson University where they can host recruits who come to Clemson’s campus on unofficial visits.

Swinney and Clemson have used this as a tactical advantage, especially when you consider how great of a recruiter the Tigers’ head coach is.

Now, according to 247Sports, North Carolina head coach Mack Brown has taken a page out of Swinney’s playbook. Brown and his wife, Sally, moved into a new home that is .98 miles from the UNC campus in Chapel Hill.

Like Swinney, Brown can now host recruits when they come to tour UNC unofficially.

NCAA rules say, “Off-campus contact between an institutional staff member and a prospective student-athlete (and those accompanying the prospective student-athlete) and off-campus contact between an enrolled student-athlete and a prospective student-athlete (and those accompanying the prospective student-athlete) may occur during an unofficial visit within one mile of campus boundaries.”

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , , , , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

15hr

Clemson Football is sending NFL teams a warning… they might want to draft former Clemson wide receiver Amari Rodgers. Rodgers is expected by most of the NFL Draft experts to be a Day 2 pick in the 2021 NFL (…)

16hr

Clemson head football coaches and the Kiffins are known to have butt heads in the past. Following the Tigers’ 1983 win at NC State, then Clemson coach Danny Ford accused Wolfpack head coach Monte Kiffin of (…)

21hr

The Clemson men’s golf team won one for the Gipper, if you will. The Tigers claimed the 2021 ACC Golf Championship in match play Monday by beating Florida State at the Capital City Crabapple Course in Atlanta, (…)

21hr

Clemson freshman Mack Anglin was named the ACC’s Pitcher of the Week, the conference announced on Monday. Anglin set career highs for innings pitched (6 1/3 innings) and strikeouts (11) in Clemson’s 5-2 (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home