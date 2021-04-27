ACC head coach is copying Swinney

A few years back, Dabo Swinney and his wife, Kathleen, moved into their dream home that is less than a mile from Clemson’s campus. But there is another reason that makes it the perfect home for the Swinneys.

It is close enough to Clemson University where they can host recruits who come to Clemson’s campus on unofficial visits.

Swinney and Clemson have used this as a tactical advantage, especially when you consider how great of a recruiter the Tigers’ head coach is.

Now, according to 247Sports, North Carolina head coach Mack Brown has taken a page out of Swinney’s playbook. Brown and his wife, Sally, moved into a new home that is .98 miles from the UNC campus in Chapel Hill.

Like Swinney, Brown can now host recruits when they come to tour UNC unofficially.

NCAA rules say, “Off-campus contact between an institutional staff member and a prospective student-athlete (and those accompanying the prospective student-athlete) and off-campus contact between an enrolled student-athlete and a prospective student-athlete (and those accompanying the prospective student-athlete) may occur during an unofficial visit within one mile of campus boundaries.”