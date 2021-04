Clemson offered a South Carolina prospect Tuesday afternoon.

The Clemson Insider confirmed the Clemson men’s basketball program offered a scholarship to 6-foot-4 guard Cam Scott of Lexington, S.C.

Scott is part of the 2024 recruiting class. A shooting guard, he checks in at 6-foot-4, 175 pounds. He currently plays at Lexington High School.

