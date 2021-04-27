Pollack takes shot at Lawrence, sort of

Last week, David Pollack was shaking his head at those who were criticizing Trevor Lawrence. Now the ESPN college football analyst is criticizing Lawrence, sort of.

Though he did not directly criticize the former Clemson quarterback, he ultimately did while trying to take up for those who are being critical of Alabama quarterback Mac Jones.

Pollack said on ESPN’s Get up show on Tuesday that Jones had a better tape than Lawrence.

You can watch what Pollack said below.

"His tape is better than Justin Fields! His tape is better than Zach Wilson, his tape is better than Trey Lance, his tape is better than Trevor Lawrence! … I don't get the slander of, 'How could he possibly go No. 3?' He's not a scrub, the dude can play, man." —@davidpollack47 pic.twitter.com/W8FoAE1y6R — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) April 27, 2021

