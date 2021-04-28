Clemson first summer visit for one of nation's top RB

One of the nation’s top 2023 running backs is planning a summer visit tour and Clemson will get the first visit.
Justice Haynes, from Roswell, Ga., will visit the Tigers on the first day visits are allowed this summer.
Clemson’s new running back coach C.J. Spiller will get to host one of the nation’s best right away.
I am Blessed to announce these are my unofficial visits where I will be!! @Mansell247 @RivalsFriedman
June 1 Clemson 🧡💜#ALLIN
June 2 UGA ❤️🖤#GoDawgs
June 3 Alabama ❤️🤍#rolltide
June 7 Ohio State 🤍❤️#GoBuckeyes
June 19 Stanford #GoCards
June 21 Notre Dame 💚💛 #GoIrish
— Justice Haynes (@justicehaynes6) April 28, 2021