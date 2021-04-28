Clemson first summer visit for one of nation's top RB

Football

By April 28, 2021 3:26 pm

By

One of the nation’s top 2023 running backs is planning a summer visit tour and Clemson will get the first visit.

Justice Haynes, from Roswell, Ga., will visit the Tigers on the first day visits are allowed this summer.

Clemson’s new running back coach C.J. Spiller will get to host one of the nation’s best right away.

