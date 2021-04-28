Jacksonville is ready to go Orange & Purple

How excited is the city of Jacksonville, Fla., to get former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence in Thursday’s NFL Draft?

Excited enough to light up one of its famous bridges Orange & Purple once the Jacksonville Jaguars select Lawrence with the first overall pick in the draft.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry tweeted Wednesday he asked the Jacksonville Transportation Authority to light up the city’s downtown Acosta Bridge.

Lawrence will presumably be the No. 1 overall pick selected in the draft when it gets kicked off Thursday night at 8 p.m. on ABC, ESPN and the NFL Network.

Clemson and Jacksonville have a relationship that goes all the way back to the 1949 when the Tigers made their first appearance in the Gator Bowl Classic. Clemson beat Missouri, 24-23, to complete a perfect 1948 season at 11-0.

The 1949 Gator Bowl was Clemson’s second bowl appearance in history. Since then, the Tigers have played in the Gator Bowl Classic nine times and have posted a 4-5 record in the game.

Of course, the most memorable Gator Bowl moment came in 1978. Danny Ford, in his first game as a head coach, beat Woody Hayes and Ohio State, 17-15. But Ford being the first coach in the history of college football to earn his first win in a bowl game was not the story.

Instead, Hayes was the story. He punched Clemson’s Charlie Bauman after the defensive tackle secured the victory with a late interception.

After Bauman was tackled on the Ohio State sideline, Hayes helped him up and then threw a right punch, striking a surprised Bauman in the neck. Hayes’ punch caused both benches to clear. The Buckeyes’ legendary coach was fired the next day.

The next day at his victory press conference, nobody wanted to talk about Clemson’s win that clinched a No. 6 final ranking and an 11-1 season. Instead it was all about Hayes.

