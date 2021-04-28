NCAA makes a big decision

The NCAA made a big decision.

The NCAA Board of Governors voted Tuesday to give President Mark Emmert a two-year contract extension through 2025, according to the Associated Press.

Emmert’s contract was set to expire in 2023, but the board voted unanimously to extend his deal, the NCAA said in a statement.

The announcement comes less than a month after the NCAA and Emmert drew sharp criticism for inequities between the women’s and men’s Division I basketball tournaments.

