NCAA makes a big decision

NCAA makes a big decision

Football

NCAA makes a big decision

By April 28, 2021 1:34 pm

By |

The NCAA made a big decision.

The NCAA Board of Governors voted Tuesday to give President Mark Emmert a two-year contract extension through 2025, according to the Associated Press.

Emmert’s contract was set to expire in 2023, but the board voted unanimously to extend his deal, the NCAA said in a statement.

The announcement comes less than a month after the NCAA and Emmert drew sharp criticism for inequities between the women’s and men’s Division I basketball tournaments.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

3hr

One of the nation’s top 2023 offensive linemen took to Twitter Wednesday to announce an upcoming unofficial visit to Clemson. It will be the second visit by Payton Kirkland to Clemson in two months for (…)

4hr

It appeared Deshaun Watson was going to get what he wanted — a first class ticket out of Houston. However, a rash of civil litigation that began six weeks ago made a potential trade for the former Clemson (…)

7hr

Former Clemson running back Travis Etienne shows us what it was like when he went deep sea fishing recently. Etienne proved he can catch a lot of passes in his Clemson career, but you will not believe what he (…)

20hr

Clemson’s Valerie Cagle has been named the ACC Softball Player of the Week, the conference office announced Tuesday. Cagle is the only player in the league to garner at least four ACC weekly distinctions, (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home