Swinney explains the secret to his success

Since he became Clemson’s head coach at the midway point of the 2008 football season, few coaches have had the kind of success Dabo Swinney has had.

He has guided the Tigers to a 140-33 record since then, while winning two national championships, seven ACC Championships and 10 bowl games.

Swinney has done things at Clemson no one before him has accomplished. Below, he explains the secret to his success.

"I'm thankful for a God that will forgive me every single day. He is unconditional. His love is unconditional."@ClemsonFB head coach Dabo Swinney shares the impact of Christ in his daily life pic.twitter.com/tCeSFg4Uql — Sports Spectrum (@Sports_Spectrum) April 27, 2021

