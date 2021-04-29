Big weekend series for Clemson

After four days off for final exams, Clemson returns to action Friday to host No. 4 Louisville in the first game of a three-game series this weekend at Doug Kingsmore Stadium in Clemson.

SERIES SETUP



Louisville (23-11, 14-6 ACC) vs. Clemson (18-18, 12-12 ACC)LOU – No. 4 Perfect Game; CU – NRFriday (6 p.m.), Saturday (3 p.m.), Sunday (2 p.m.)Clemson, S.C. (Doug Kingsmore Stadium)ACC Network Extra (Friday, Saturday), ESPNU (Sunday)Bryant Lambert, Ron SmithMarty Clary, Fred CunninghamMark Neely, Gaby SanchezWCCP (105.5 FM)

SERIES HISTORY

• Overall Record – Clemson leads 14-10 (1970-19)

• Record at Clemson – Clemson leads 9-6 (1970-19)

STARTING PITCHERS

• Friday – LHP Michael Kirian (LOU) vs. RHP Mack Anglin (CU)

• Saturday – LHP Luke Seed (LOU) vs. LHP Keyshawn Askew (CU)

• Sunday – RHP Luke Smith (LOU) vs. TBA

CLEMSON OVERVIEW

• Clemson, who has a 12-8 home record, swept Wake Forest in three home games last weekend by a combined score of 14-8.

• The Tigers are averaging 5.4 runs per game and hitting .253 with a .405 slugging percentage, .352 on-base percentage and 26 steals.

• The pitching staff has a 4.67 ERA, .262 opponents’ batting average and 2.88 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and Clemson is fielding .968.

LOUISVILLE OVERVIEW

• Louisville, who has an 8-6 road record, is led by 15th-year Head Coach Dan McDonnell.

• The Cardinals beat Kentucky 12-5 on April 20 in their last game. They are hitting .299 and have a 4.32 ERA and .965 fielding percentage.

• Henry Davis is hitting .398 with eight homers, 34 RBIs and 10 steals, while Trey Leonard is batting .394 with four homers and 24 RBIs.

QUICK HITS

• Sunday is Senior Day, as Clemson honors its seniors during a pregame ceremony at 1:40 p.m.

• Clemson has won five of its last seven games against Louisville.

• Eleven different Tigers have started a game on the mound in 2021. Keyshawn Askew and Ty Olenchuk are tied for the team lead in starts (6).

HAWKINS HOT DURING SECOND HALF

• Sophomore infielder Bryar Hawkins has been one of the team’s best hitters during the second half of the season.

• He is hitting .310 with three doubles, a triple, four RBIs, nine runs and a .394 on-base percentage in 21 games (15 starts) in 2021.

• In his 11 ACC games (seven starts), he is hitting .333 with a .379 on-base percentage.

• In his last 11 games, he is 14-for-31 (.452).

• In his career, he is hitting .292 with eight homers, three triples, 12 doubles, 36 RBIs, 47 runs and four steals in 88 games (74 starts).

—courtesy of Clemson Athletic Communications