Draft night’s a family affair for Lawrence

It is a big day for former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence, who is projected to go first overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars in tonight’s NFL draft, is looking forward to finally hearing his name called and to experience that special moment alongside his family and friends.

While it may have come as a surprise to most that Lawrence would turn down an invitation to experience the NFL draft in person in Cleveland, the Clemson phenom knew all along that he wanted to share this once in a lifetime moment with the people who have impacted him the most.

“I always just envisioned this night with all the people that have been a part of my journey and really had a huge part in my life and my success and all those things and just didn’t feel like for me and my family, that it would do it justice if they couldn’t be there,” Lawrence said ESPN’s Rece Davis before the draft. “That was just something that was super important to me and I know there is going to be a great atmosphere in Cleveland, it looks amazing. I’m just really grateful to have my family and friends around me tonight on such a special night with so many life changing things ahead, it’s special for sure.”

The past couple of months have been full of change for the highly touted quarterback. With his time at Clemson coming to a close along with earning his college degree and marrying his high school sweetheart, Lawrence is about to add a new team and a new city to his resume following tonight’s draft.

“I think right about now, you get just a little bit nervous, obviously something big is about to happen,” Lawrence said. “Hopefully, I go number one, that’s kind of been the goal all along, so hopefully that happens, but still you just got a little bit of nerves going into it, but mostly excitement for myself, my family, my now wife, and everyone involved that has played such a big role in my life, like I said. Just a special day where we really get to celebrate and look forward to what’s to come and then it’s right back to work in the next couple of days.”

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks