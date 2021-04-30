Clemson Softball makes cut for potential regional site

Clemson Softball, which is ranked No. 13 this week, got some big news from the NCAA on Friday.

The NCAA announced Clemson as one of 20 potential host sites for the preliminary round of this year’s Division I Softball Championship.

Due to the health and safety protocols surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, it was deemed necessary to conduct NCAA championship competition at predetermined sites. Of the 20 selected sites, the committee will choose 16 to host regional round games. Eight of those 16 regional sites will be in contention to host super regionals. The 20 potential host site institutions are as follows: Alabama Michigan Arizona Missouri Arizona State Oklahoma Arkansas Oklahoma State Clemson Oregon Florida Tennessee Florida State Texas Georgia UCLA Kentucky Virginia Tech LSU Washington “The committee would like to thank all of the schools who submitted bids to host. It was exciting that we received so many quality bids from schools around the country that were interested in being a part of this championship,” said Matthew Larsen, chair of the committee and director of athletics at North Dakota State. “We can’t wait to have the Division I Softball Championship back in 2021 and believe these hosts will provide a safe and memorable championship experience for all of the student-athletes, coaches and fans.”