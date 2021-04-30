Clemson Softball makes cut for potential regional site

Due to the health and safety protocols surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, it was deemed necessary to conduct NCAA championship competition at predetermined sites. Of the 20 selected sites, the committee will choose 16 to host regional round games. Eight of those 16 regional sites will be in contention to host super regionals.
The 20 potential host site institutions are as follows:
|Alabama
|Michigan
|Arizona
|Missouri
|Arizona State
|Oklahoma
|Arkansas
|Oklahoma State
|Clemson
|Oregon
|Florida
|Tennessee
|Florida State
|Texas
|Georgia
|UCLA
|Kentucky
|Virginia Tech
|LSU
|Washington
“The committee would like to thank all of the schools who submitted bids to host. It was exciting that we received so many quality bids from schools around the country that were interested in being a part of this championship,” said Matthew Larsen, chair of the committee and director of athletics at North Dakota State. “We can’t wait to have the Division I Softball Championship back in 2021 and believe these hosts will provide a safe and memorable championship experience for all of the student-athletes, coaches and fans.”