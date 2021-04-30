Could Tebow join Lawrence, Etienne in Jacksonville?

Is it Tebow Time … for the Jacksonville Jaguars?

Former Florida and NFL quarterback Tim Tebow wants to return to the NFL, this time as a tight end, according to multiple NFL insiders.

NFL Network and NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport and ESPN’s Adam Schefter report that the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner recently worked out with the Jacksonville Jaguars in an attempt to make a comeback as a tight end.

For years, Tim Tebow resisted a shift to tight end. Now at 33 years old, Tebow could return to his hometown team. https://t.co/LuZRijFJfN — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 29, 2021

Tim Tebow recently reached out to the Jaguars and requested a tryout at the tight end position, per sources, a move many believe would have extended his NFL career had he made the transition earlier. He recently worked out with the Jaguars’ TE coach. No decision has been made. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 29, 2021

If Jacksonville signs Tebow, not only would he join former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne — both of whom the Jags selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday night — but Tebow would also reunite with his former Florida head coach, now Jags coach Urban Meyer.

Tebow, now 33 years old, was last in the NFL in 2015 as part of the Philadelphia Eagles training camp roster.

As a member of the Denver Broncos from 2010-11 and the New York Jets in 2012, Tebow completed 48 percent of his passes for a total of 2,422 passing yards and 17 touchdown passes with nine interceptions, while also rushing for 989 yards and 12 touchdowns.

