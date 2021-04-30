Lawrence already breaking NFL records

It didn’t take long for Trevor Lawrence to start breaking NFL records.

Less than 24 hours after being taken by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday night, the former Clemson quarterback’s new Jags jersey is already flying off shelves.

Per ESPN NFL Nation reporter Michael DiRocco, who covers the Jaguars, Lawrence broke the record for sales by a draft pick on the first night of the NFL Draft, doubling the sales of the previous record holder in Cincinnati Bengals signal-caller Joe Burrow.

The sales include memorabilia, merchandise and pre-sale orders for Lawrence jerseys.

New Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence is already shattering records. According to Fanatics, a global leader for licensed sports merchandise and NFL/Jaguars e-commerce partner, Lawrence broke the record for sales by a draft pick on the first night of the NFL… https://t.co/CtUaKONHxw — Michael DiRocco (@ESPNdirocco) April 30, 2021

