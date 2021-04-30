Lawrence shocked when Etienne got picked

Former Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence was in shock when he saw his new team, the Jacksonville Jaguars, select running back Travis Etienne with the No. 25 overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft Thursday night.

“Welcome to Jacksonville,” Lawrence said on Clemson Football’s Instagram account.

“Oh my gosh! I can’t wait dude. Let’s go to work,” he continued.

Lawrence, of course, was selected No. 1 overall in the draft by Jacksonville earlier in the evening, the first Clemson player ever selected as the first overall pick in an NFL Draft.

Watch Lawrence’s reaction, along with his young wife Marissa, after seeing the Jags pick his former Clemson backfield teammate.

