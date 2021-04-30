NFL Commissioner speaks on Watson situation

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was asked about Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson on ESPN prior to Thursday night’s 2021 NFL Draft.

The NFL is investigating the 22 civil claims of sexual misconduct pending against the former Clemson quarterback. At least two of the women suing Watson have agreed to meet with league investigators.

“We’re obviously following that and looking at that ourselves,” Goodell said. “There are important steps that we will be taking as part of out Personal Conduct Policy. When we get to that point, we will certainly make a decision.”

