Rodgers gets his opportunity

Amari Rodgers did not set any records at Clemson like Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne did. However, the former Clemson wideout was a consummate professional at his craft.

No one, including Lawrence and Etienne, worked harder and was more diligent than the Knoxville, Tenn., native, which is why the Green Bay Packers took him with the No. 85 overall pick in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Friday.

“He is fun. He gets in the slot and he is very elusive,” the NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah said during the network’s draft show. “He is outstanding after the catch. Some teams worked him out at running back during Clemson’s Pro Day because after the catch he is able to run through tackles.”

Rodgers was a key figure in Clemson’s four straight College Football Playoff berths from 2017-‘20. He earned starting roles at receiver and punt returner in 2018 and contributed in those roles in 2019 after a remarkable comeback from injury and then recorded a career year as a senior in 2020.

The slot receiver concluded his college career with 181 career receptions for 2,144 yards with 15 receiving touchdowns. Rodgers played in 55 career games, including 37 starts. He is also credited with 68 career punt returns for 529 yards (7.8 avg.) including a punt return for a touchdown.

“He is one of those guys with that toughness to work in the middle of the field,” Jeremiah said. “Aaron Rodgers will be able to get him the ball at the seams. There is no fear whatsoever in the way that he plays. He has strong hands… He is a really, really good football player.”

Rodgers became only the fifth Clemson player since 2000 to record touchdowns by rush, reception and punt return in a career.

At a program that has routinely produced outstanding pro talent in recent years, Rodgers completed his Clemson career ranked sixth in school history in career receptions, 12th in career receiving yards and tied for 14th in career receiving touchdowns, as well as ninth in career punt return yards.

—Clemson Athletics contributed to this story

Make sure you dress to impress and wear the latest Clemson gear.

Please stay safe and get your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!