Texans show their cards on Watson trade front

Though the Houston Texans have not traded former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson, their first pick in the 2021 NFL Draft is a strong indication they might be getting close to a trade.

The Texans, who did not have a first- or second-round pick in this year’s draft, used their first pick of the draft Friday to grab Stanford quarterback Davis Mills with the 67th pick in the third round. NFL Network analyst Daniel Jeremiah says everybody in the NFL believes it is only a matter of time before Watson is a former Houston Texan.

“This, to me, is finding a quarterback that you like,” Jeremiah said during the NFL Network’s Draft Show. “Now, obviously, you are not going to get a Deshaun Watson level player here with Davis Mills, but there is a lot of ability.”

Watson officially requested a trade back in February, but the Texans refused to speak with any NFL teams about a trade at the time. Then, last month, Watson was accused of sexual misconduct by 22 women who are seeking justice through a civil lawsuit.

“It is all about timing with what is going on with Deshaun from a legal perspective,” Jeremiah said. “Once that is exhausted, there is not an expectation from anybody in the league that he is going to be back in Houston. Everybody assumes that is taking place.

“The Miami Dolphins collected a bunch of picks in next year’s draft. A lot of people assumed that was because this might take some time and they would have the ammunition at that point and time to do something with Deshaun Watson. I’m sure there are other teams lined up as well. But this is just another example of where this is all headed. I think we can all see it.”

Last month the Texans acquired the services of Tyrod Taylor, as well.

