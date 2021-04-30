WATCH: Meyer's talk to Lawrence prior to pick

Hear the phone call and conversation between Urban Meyer and Trevor Lawrence just before the Jacksonville head coach turned in the first pick of the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Lawrence was not only the first Clemson player selected with the No. 1 overall pick in a draft, but he is also the first No. 1 overall pick by the Jaguars in an NFL Draft.

📱 "We're going to turn this thing in at the 2-minute mark. The league wants us to wait until then." Hear the phone call with @Trevorlawrencee and @CoachUrbanMeyer as he is made the 1st overall pick.@bose #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/xIaWtETQyt — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) April 30, 2021