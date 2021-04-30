WATCH: Meyer's talk to Lawrence prior to pick

Hear the phone call and conversation between Urban Meyer and Trevor Lawrence just before the Jacksonville head coach turned in the first pick of the 2021 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

Lawrence was not only the first Clemson player selected with the No. 1 overall pick in a draft, but he is also the first No. 1 overall pick by the Jaguars in an NFL Draft.

