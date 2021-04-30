What They Are Saying: Carman drafted by hometown team

Jackson Carman is going back home.

The former Clemson offensive lineman and Cincinnati native was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals with the No. 46 overall pick in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft on Friday night.

Check out what some had to say on Twitter about Carman being taken by his hometown team:

Jackson Carman is returning to the Queen City. Welcome back home! pic.twitter.com/JWQ3tOvKR5 — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) May 1, 2021

Here’s the moment Fairfield’s Jackson Carman found out he’ll play for his hometown team. #Bengals pic.twitter.com/uUPqUUQ37D — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) May 1, 2021

A year after CB A.J. Terrell, an Atlanta native, stayed home after being selected by the Falcons, OL Jackson Carman will now play home games for the Bengals fewer than 25 miles from his former high school in Fairfield, Ohio. — Ross Taylor (@ClemsonFBRoss) May 1, 2021

When you're an Ohio native and get drafted by the @Bengals 😃@Jackthejiant pic.twitter.com/DpUoDrlCdK — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) May 1, 2021

Jackson Carman taken with 46th pick of the draft by Cincy. He is second highest drafted Clemson offensive lineman in history.

Dave Thompson, an offensive guard, was 30th pick of Lions in 1971 draft. — Tim Bourret (@TimBourret) May 1, 2021

Jackson Carman makes me feel a lot better about @Bengals passing up on Penei Sewell in Round 1. Carman has a high ceiling, could be the best guard out of this draft. — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) May 1, 2021

Zac Taylor says they planned on taking Jackson Carman at No. 38 before trading back. #Bengals "He'll come in and play guard right away." — Jeremy Rauch (@FOX19Jeremy) May 1, 2021

Zac Taylor says Jackson Carman will compete at guard to start and could "absolutely" play tackle at some point. — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) May 1, 2021

Bengals are bulking up their protection for Joe Burrow 👀 🗣️@PFF_AustinGayle on Jackson Carman's fit in the NFL Watch now: https://t.co/QM5eR2N6TV pic.twitter.com/On4NKJOwwm — PFF (@PFF) May 1, 2021

The Bengals select Clemson OT Jackson Carman, a Cincinnati native. Carman’s high school coach told me he wasn’t necessarily a Bengals fan. He put all his focus on tracking the offensive linemen instead of rooting for a team. pic.twitter.com/OrB8zkwhxj — Charlie Goldsmith (@CharlieG__) May 1, 2021

. @arodgers_3 reacts to his teammate, Jackson Carman going off the board! 🐅🐾 pic.twitter.com/PvT9FxrnCA — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) May 1, 2021

