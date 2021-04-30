What They Are Saying: Lawrence, Etienne reunite in Jacksonville

There will be a Clemson reunion in Jacksonville.

After taking Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night, the Jaguars doubled up on former Clemson players by selecting running back Travis Etienne at No. 25.

Check out what some on Twitter had to say about the two former Tigers teaming up once again in the NFL:

CLEMSON REUNION IN JACKSONVILLE! The Jaguars accompany No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence with his teammate, RB Travis Etienne, at No. 25 🔥 #NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/ahTZuiPdZW — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 30, 2021

History. With Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne both being selected by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first round, the duo became the first QB/RB duo from a single school ever drafted by the same team in the first round of an NFL Draft in the Common Draft era. — Ross Taylor (@ClemsonFBRoss) April 30, 2021

Clemson Jaguars: Travis Etienne joins Trevor Lawrence in Duvalhttps://t.co/KpNFCBzaCG pic.twitter.com/DcUQjzw7Td — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) April 30, 2021

TREVOR LAWRENCE + TRAVIS ETIENNE RUN IT BACK pic.twitter.com/zFeKjmG0YV — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) April 30, 2021

The #Jaguars, despite having a top young RB in James Robinson, take #Clemson RB Travis Etienne at No. 25. Urban Meyer told me he’d take best player available no matter what. He does and reunites Trevor Lawrence with his college teammate. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 30, 2021

Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne together again. That's pretty awesome. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) April 30, 2021

Travis Etienne & Trevor Lawrence are back in the backfield together again with the Jacksonville #Jaguars #DraftSpectacular pic.twitter.com/858HNkf6KA — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 30, 2021

TRAVIS ETIENNE & TREVOR LAWRENCE TEAMING UP IN JACKSONVILLE 🚨 (via @ClemsonFB) pic.twitter.com/vXXKRTbkov — Overtime (@overtime) April 30, 2021

.@swaggy_t1 me and my guy are ready to go to work. Man this is amazing – 🙌🏼 #DUUUVAL let’s do it, go time! pic.twitter.com/C9tqAaq94S — Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) April 30, 2021

