What They Are Saying: Lawrence, Etienne reunite in Jacksonville

April 30, 2021 7:05 am

There will be a Clemson reunion in Jacksonville.

After taking Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick in the first round of the NFL Draft on Thursday night, the Jaguars doubled up on former Clemson players by selecting running back Travis Etienne at No. 25.

Check out what some on Twitter had to say about the two former Tigers teaming up once again in the NFL:

